ATC watch hour timings: For planning summer schedule, Chandigarh airport approaches IAF for clarity

Airlines operating at Chandigarh International Airport have approached the Indian Air Force(IAF) and Chandigarh International Airports Limited (CHIAL), asking them to provide clarity about the ATC watch hour timings at the airport after March 31, when the present NOTAM (Notice to airmen) would be over.

Sources said on Thursday that no fresh information has been provided to the airlines whether the NOTAM would be extended after March 31 at the airport which is seeing runway upgradation work currently. The unavailability of the information post March 31 has led to confusion among the airline operators about the summer schedule, in which number of flight increase every year.

Presently, the runway watch hour for the flight operation is from 5 am to 4 pm. The Indian Air Force(IAF) starting from October 3, curtailed the watch hour timing at the airport. The number of flights decreased due to NOTAM implementation, which started from October 3 and will remain enforced till March 31, 2018.

Before the NOTAM, the watch hours at the airport were between sunrise to 10.pm.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that all the airline operators jointly on Thursday communicated to the IAF and CHAIL, asking them to provide the information after March 31. “We are not able to plan our summer schedule. Due to winter schedule we had curtailed several of the flights which we are planning to start again in the summer schedule. But, since there is no confirmation about the availability of runway, no airline is able to take decision regarding re-introducing the flights,” said an official from an airline.

Take this example: At present Jet Airways is operating three flights to Delhi due to fog schedule. Before implementation of NOTAM, it was also operating evening flights to Delhi. On Thursday evening, for April 2, booking on Jet Airways website, evening flights to Delhi was available.

Same is the condition of this Indigo flight. Before Notam they were running a flight to Srinagar, which has been temporarily suspended. The Indigo website on Thursday evening was showing availability of a flight to Srinagar after March 31.

“We are yet to decide whether to keep the flights continuously suspended, or keep the flights available for booking. It is going to be inconvenience for the passengers, if the IAF don’t come up the plans after March 31,” said the airline official.

When contacted, CHAIL CEO Sunil Dutt told Chandigarh Newsline that it is Indian Air Force(IAF) which has to take a final call about the NOTAM, as IAF manages the runway.

Dutt said that City Beautiful is likely to get connected to two more destination in next few months as two airlines have proposed to start flights to Indore and Ahmadabad from Chandigarh Airport. “The Jet Airways and Go Air have shown interest to start flights to Indore and Ahmedabad. We cannot say when the flight would get start, but they are planning about it,” he said.

