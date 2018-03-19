At PU, rainwater harvesting project points to ‘north-south’ divide

Costing nearly Rs 7 crore, the rainwater harvesting project at Panjab University comprises 54 structures with a capacity of 1,000 litres each. Sahil Walia Costing nearly Rs 7 crore, the rainwater harvesting project at Panjab University comprises 54 structures with a capacity of 1,000 litres each. Sahil Walia

GEOGRAPHY TEXTBOOKS have told us much about rainwater harvesting. The idea is simple, but how is it implemented on a university campus spread over 500 acres?

Panjab University (PU) began harvesting rainwater in 2015 after a project funded by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) took off in 2011. Costing nearly Rs 7 crore, it comprises 54 structures with a capacity of 1,000 litres each. According to PU’s executive engineer R K Rai, these structures are on the north campus of the university. “While 27 are for water collected on the rooftops, the rest are for surface water. Each structure has two borewells with targeted level of 80 m,” says Rai.

Come summer, power cuts and water shortage will become rampant in the city. With the UT administration already grappling at keeping the Sukhna Lake from running dry, campuses like PU seem to have evolved a self-sufficient system of storing and saving water. The campus is home to students, professors and non-teaching staff. Besides, water availability is also a must in teaching and research departments, administrative offices, libraries, markets and Student Centre, among other buildings.

The main purpose of an RWH (rainwater harvesting) system is to recharge the groundwater table and act as a tertiary source. The technique involves collecting, storing and using rainwater for irrigation and other needs. For example, in PU, Rai says, “Water collected on the rooftops goes directly into designated units as it is potable and less polluted. Surface water is used for irrigating grounds and cleaning purposes in housing facilities,” adding that surface water is more polluted.

The university was one of the sites selected by the government for implementing RWH systems in educational institutions. After it got an approval in 2009, the project was held up due to financial constraints and was running on 50 per cent capacity up to 2015.

Prof Suman Mor, department of environmental science, had conducted a survey to list out the purposes of an RWH system on the PU campus.

She says, “It was a good initiative of the government. We have separate structures for roof water and free flowing water and all the buildings are connected to this system.”

The aim was to harvest maximum water, she adds, to recharge the groundwater so that the water table can rise.

Prof Mor adds, “The ideal groundwater level is dependent on geological factors and it should not be too deep as extraction becomes difficult resulting in use of more manpower and energy.”

She explains the concept of groundwater in simple terms. Take a bucket that is full of water and you keep drawing water from it. Eventually, the water level will come down and you will have less to work with unless you recharge it.

“That’s where techniques such as rainwater harvesting will help. Earlier, people used natural sources such as rivers and ponds to cater to daily needs. Slowly, due to rapid urbanisation and water pollution, we became dependent on man-made concrete structures to tap groundwater which made it difficult for it to seep in,” she adds.

Prof Mor adds that rainwater harvesting structures are designed in a way that counter concrete structures so that water can filter quickly and recharge the groundwater.

According to her, RWH systems such as at PU are important for sensitisation and mass awareness so that techniques to save water can be turned into proper working models.

For best results, she recommends, rooftops should be cleaned regularly and surface water collection structures should be maintained so as to not let them become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

However, is the system at PU ideal? She adds that the varsity is not really facing a water crisis, thanks to judicious use of water sources.

“The varsity is using tertiary water instead of freshwater in lawns, grounds and for cleaning. We are accommodating enough and are taking care by issuing guidelines on saving water, especially with the onset of summer,” she adds.

Ideally, she says, students should be more aware of the importance of saving water. Lectures, outstation trips to rural areas and activities centred around awareness and sensitisation can help a lot.

“It’s World Water Day on March 22 and our department is planning to organise awareness campaigns. Our main aim is to tell people that the quality of water and how it is used matters more than the quantity available,” she adds.

South campus lags

As PU’s Executive Engineer R K Rai points out, there are no RWH structures on the south campus of the university that is located in Sector 25.

Water shortage becomes a major issue during summer, say students who are residing in hostels on the south campus. “It becomes difficult when there are restrictions on the use of water, especially for washing clothes. In our hostel, we have only two washing machines and we can wash clothes twice daily for two hours. Students have to attend classes and then want to relax too when they come back in the evening,” says Vani Sood, Secretary, Panjab University Campus Students’ Council.

Sood, a resident of girls’ hostel 8 on the south campus, adds that sometimes in summer the situation is such that there is no water available in the washrooms.

“The south campus faces more water shortage problems than the north campus. The storage system here is insufficient and more power cuts in this area means less water storage,” she further says.

