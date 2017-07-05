At PGI, latest organ donation gives new lease of life to five

PGI doctors said a brain-dead patient Rashpal Singh, 55, had been admitted to PGI after he was injured in an accident. Express Photo PGI doctors said a brain-dead patient Rashpal Singh, 55, had been admitted to PGI after he was injured in an accident. Express Photo

A cadaver organ donation at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Tuesday gave a new lease of life to five persons, including one at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. PGI doctors said a brain-dead patient Rashpal Singh, 55, from a village near Nangal in Punjab was admitted to PGI after he was critically injured in a road accident. He suffered severe head injuries and lost consciousness. Initially admitting him in a local hospital, the family rushed him to PGIMER, where he was admitted here in an extremely critical condition on Sunday.

After following the protocols as per THOA 1994, the patient was declared brain-dead on Monday. Dr Vipin Koushal, Nodal Officer, ROTTO, PGI, said following the family’s consent, the process of the retrieval of the organs was initiated. “As there was no matching recipient for liver here in PGI, Regional Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO)PGI approached National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) in Delhi and accordingly with NOTTO’s intervention, retrieved the liver of the deceased Rashpal Singh and was allocated to AIIMS, New Delhi for the matching recipient. The liver was taken by AIIMS team from PGI today morning through a green corridor for International Airport from where it was airlifted for its destination in New Delhi,” he was quoted in a statement issued by the PGI.

The statement added, “The kidneys retrieved from the deceased, through transplantation enabled second lease of life to two patients battling for survival here in PGIMER. The corneas of the deceased will be used for another two patients in PGIMER, thereby giving them sight and impacting their lives.”

Prof Jagat Ram, Director, PGI, while expressing his gratitude to the donor’s kin for their “magnanimous decision”, said organ donation is truly a noble cause. “That’s why no words are enough to convey our gratitude and gratefulness for the donor families like that of Rashpal Singh for their courageous and selfless decision of organ donation and that too, taken at an incredibly difficult time. It is through the generous gesture of these donor families that hundreds of people each year are given a second chance at life,” he said. “The entire team of PGI involved in the process,deserve a mention for their untiring effort. It is their skill and synergy, passion and commitment that translate the donor family’s noble wish into a reality by saving precious lives.” “Donating organs is an altruistic and egalitarian act as it benefits the recipient largely by improving health, quality and span of his life and even saves him from death or other critical conditions.”said Dr Koushal.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App