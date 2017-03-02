Chandigarh: Dearness allowance paid to 166 teachers, says administration

In a major relief to hundreds of teachers working with the education department, the UT administration on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), confirming that they have paid the dearness allowance (DA) to the tune of Rs 2.42 crore to 166 applicants. In the affidavit, the administration submitted that it has complied with the orders, if the tribunal passed it on March 25, 2011. The tribunal had directed the administration to pay the DA of the teachers working with the education department as contractual employees.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The tribunal then gave liberty to the applicants to file a fresh case if they are not dissatisfied with the money

they have received from the administration.

One of the applicants, Shalini Wadhwa, had filed an execution seeking the DA as the administration had not complied with the orders and directed to attach the properties of the administration on October 7 last year.

The orders were pronounced in March 2011 while disposing of eight separate applications filed by hundreds of lecturers working as contractual employees, wherein the lecturers had sought directions to be issued to the administration to refrain from replacing them with fresh contractual employees.

The tribunal had asked the administration on March 31, 2011 to refrain from replacing the applicant by contractual employees and to ensure that the applicant continues in service till the posts are filled up on a regular basis.

The tribunal had further directed the respondents to prepare a combined (subject-wise) seniority list of contractual lecturers and that they shall be further duty-bound to follow the principle of ‘first come, last go’ in the matter of engagement of laid-off lecturers.

A group of applications had been filed by 166 applicants in 2011. The applicants had sought that directions may be issued to the respondents not to replace the applicants by contractual appointees and to continue them in service till the posts are filled on a regular basis or till the need is there and to pay salary for vacations. The applicants also sought that directions may be issued to the respondents to prepare a combined seniority list of contractual appointees subject-wise and to follow the principle of ‘first come, last go’ in case of necessity.