At 40 °Celsius, Chandigarh witnesses season’s hottest day yet

CHANDIGARH RECORDED the hottest day of the season Tuesday as temperature hit the 40 degree Celsius (°C) mark. The MeT department predicted a slight change in weather in the coming days due to a western disturbance approaching the city. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded 40°C and the minimum was 25.7°C. Both the day and night temperature saw an increase from the temperature recorded on Monday.

A MeT official said while the weather was expected to remain dry on Wednesday, a change was expected over the weekend. The department has already forecast that due to the heatwave conditions this summer, the temperate would break April’s record of maximum temperature since 2011. Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in city was 40.4°C in April – which was also the highest since 2011.

