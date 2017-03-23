Assistant district attorney and SI suspended in Haryana

THE HARYANA government has suspended an assistant district attorney and sub-inspector in Bhiwani and transferred a staff nurse in Fatehabad in several cases pertaining to the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. An anganwadi supervisor was also suspended for dereliction of duty in Hisar district.

Additional Principal Secretary to CM, Dr Rakesh Gupta, who was presiding over a meeting to review the implementation of various schemes in Fatehabad on Wednesday, ordered the suspensions and transfer of officials.

Gupta said Bhiwani Assistant District Attorney H H Malik had been suspended for failing to properly plead a case related to PCPNDT Act in the court of Tosham SDJM on March 3, 2016, resulting in the accused going scot-free.

Dr Gupta further said that SI Ram Niwas had been suspended for not properly investigating a case related to a Bhiwani diagnostic centre, besides producing challan in court contrary to procedure, which led to the accused going scot-free.

Supervisor Omwati, who was deputed in Kohli circle, Adampur block of Hisar district, to monitor the functioning of anganwadi centres, was suspended for not doing her duty properly.

