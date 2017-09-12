Assault case: Cops ask victim to file FIR against suspended officer

Police on Monday lodged a DDR against Head Constable (HC) Surinder Singh who slapped a man for making a video clip of the policeman talking on cellphone while driving a motorcycle at the dividing road of sectors 24 and 36.

Suridner had slapped Sumit Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Kansal and an employee of an event management company, on September 8.

Sources said a separate statement of Tiwariwas recorded and a DDR was registered at Sector 34 police station. DSP (south) Deepak Yadav said: “We got the statement of Tiwari recorded and found no cognizable offense made out against Surinder. We lodged a DDR and handed over a copy of it to Tiwari. He can file a criminal case against the policeman in the district court.”

Tiwari said: “I am consulting the matter with my lawyer. I was summoned at the traffic police lines in Sector 29 and informed by the police officer that Surinder Singh was placed under suspension. They also recorded my statement in connection with a departmental probe which was initiated against the officer.”

On Saturday, when Tiwari (29) uploaded the clip on social networking sites, it triggered anguish among residents and was subsequently shared by several people, including Congress leader Manish Tewari. Congress leader Manish Tewari had tagged Chandigarh DGP Tajender Singh Luthra on his Twitter account, carrying the video clip demanding strict action against the policeman.

As a result, Surinder was suspended and challaned for using cellphone while driving and not wearing safety gear and his driving licence was suspended for six months. Also, a departmental probe has been ordered against HC Surinder Singh who is posted at the police headquarters in Sector 9.

