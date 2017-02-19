Asmanpur bank robbery: No arrests yet

Kurukshetra police are yet to make any arrest in the Rs 8.05-lakh daylight robbery at Punjab National Bank’s Asmanpur village branch on Friday. It was around 1.50 pm on Friday that four miscreants, with faces covered and some wearing helmets, had entered the bank when the manager and two other officials were having lunch. After looting Rs 8.05 lakh, they fled on two bikes. SHO Devinder Kumar of Pehowa police station said, “We are trying our best to arrest the culprits.