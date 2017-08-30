As law and order situation improves, train services from Chandigarh back on track

On Sunday, the services had partially resumed at the station after it remained closed for over 36 hours for the first time On Sunday, the services had partially resumed at the station after it remained closed for over 36 hours for the first time

With the law the order situation in Haryana and Punjab limping back to normalcy, most train services from Chandigarh were restored Tuesday. “We have restored most trains from Chandigarh. The Shatabdi trains are also running normally,” said Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Railways Manager Ambala division. “We have got a clearance from the Punjab government to start the services and now we are waiting the same from Haryana,” he said.

Kumar further said that few trains in the Ambala division couldn’t run on Tuesday due to operational reasons. An official of the Chandigarh railway station also informed that the train from Chandigarh to Amritsar couldn’t run on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the services had partially resumed at the station after it remained closed for over 36 hours for the first time in history following court’s verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The station was closed from 12 am on August 25.

A statement issued by the Ambala division said on Tuesday that in Punjab, all train services, which were earlier notified to be cancelled due to law & order problem, has been restored with immediate effect.

“However, the train services in Haryana on Jakhal – Hissar section is yet to be thrown open for passengers. After security clearance from the state authorities, train services will be restored on this section,” said a statement issued by a senior railway official. Other than trains, bus and taxi services from Chandigarh, which had been closed, were also restored.

