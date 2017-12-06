Arya Smart Parking Chandigarh: App launched, now book parking space sitting at home

Parking App Parking App

THE PARKING app through which people can book their parking space in the city was launched by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The app, “Arya Smart Parking Chandigarh”, can be downloaded through android as well IOS mobile phones, which will help commuters locate their parking lot and book their space accordingly.

During the event, the administrator said that with the launch of this app, the struggle to find space in the parking lots throughout the city will end. “Commuter car parkings fill up rapidly with the increased demand, forcing motorists to search for alternative space in other locations or drive all the way into the city for work,” he said.

With the help of the app, people will be able to see and select car parkings near their workplaces or a viable local alternative before they even leave for the venue. They could even pre-book and pay on the spot. At present, the feature of online payment of parking fee has not been integrated into the mobile app.

One will have to enter his vehicle details — a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, the time of arrival — and book his space. When the person goes to that parking lot, he can show the QR code to the parking attendant who would already know the status of his parking lot. The payment will be made at the time of exit only.

If the time for which the space was booked has elapsed and the person hasn’t turned up at the parking lot, repeated notifications will be sent to the applicant informing him that the same parking lot is getting occupied gradually and he will lose his booking space. The notifications would start after the lot is 80 per cent full.

Sandeep Bhora, the project coordinator, said that they would face some teething problems in the beginning which would be resolved in due course. see also page 2

