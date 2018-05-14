Arun Sood sends report to Badnore, Mayor alleges breach of protocol

Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore. (File Photo) Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore. (File Photo)

BJP COUNCILLOR Arun Sood has sent a detailed report of the financial crisis of Municipal Corporation to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. Even as Mayor Davesh Moudgil claimed that the UT Administrator had asked that the report be sent through Mayor, Sood sent the letter directly to Badnore.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Moudgil said, “As per protocol, the report should have been sent through me. And that is what the Administrator had asked them to do. But what do I say if they have sent it directly? In any case, I would be meeting the Administrator tomorrow with the member of Finance and Contract Committee over the financial issues.”

BJP councillor Sood, who went along with fellow councillors under city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s supervision, said that the Administrator had asked him to send the report and there was no reference to the Mayor anywhere. “As the Administrator asked me to send the details, I did that. We were in the meeting and we know that he didn’t even say once that it should come through Mayor,” Sood told Newsline.

Sood in his letter to the Administrator said that the annual committed liabilities for financial year 2018-19 were Rs 492 crore and total income of the Municipal Corporation was Rs 438 crore (MC’s own receipts and grant-in-aid by the administration).

Sood stated that there was still a shortfall of Rs 54 crore even for meeting the salary and other committed liabilities. He stated that contrctors had stopped taking work and were protesting because their payments had not been made because of the financial crisis.

Councillors have been playing politics over the financial crisis of the MC. Initially, BJP councillors of Tandon’s group went to meet Badnore over the financial crisis. Day after Congress councillors went to meet Badnore to apprise him of the situation.

And now, again Mayor Davesh Moudgil and members of Finance and Contract Committee will go and meet Administrator on Monday at 5 pm to apprise him of the financial position.

