Arun Jaitley promised even break to Punjab industry: Shiromani Akali Dal

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Shiromani Akali Dal has said its president, Sukhbir Badal, has been assured by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that “no economic or industrial concessions will be allowed to any new units in Punjab’s neighbouring states”. SAD had earlier termed recently announced tax concessions for industrial investment in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand “discriminatory”.

A party release quoted Jaitley as saying,”I see merit in your plea. In future, we will ensure that no new units in your neighbouring states enjoy any concessions over and above what Punjab gets.” A SAD delegation led by Sukhbir had met Jaitley in Delhi on Monday. The release further said: “This paves the way for a level playing field for setting up new industrial units in Punjab or its neighbouring hill states. This had been one of the major grievances and demands of the sensitive border state of Punjab.”

“This puts an end to long years of injustice and discrimination against the brave and patriotic people of Punjab. Everyone can now set up industry in Punjab without having to face the crippling disadvantages of unequal terms between Punjab and neighboring states. I have no words to thank the Prime Minister Narinder Modi and the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ji for allowing Punjabis to compete without their hands tied at their backs for any fresh enterprise,” the release quoted Sukhbir as having said after his meeting with Jaitley.

Apart from Sukhbir, the SAD delegation included MP Naresh Gujral, former Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and the party general secretary and adviser on national affairs Harcharan Bains.

In a memorandum to Jaitley, Sukhbir pleaded that “purely on merit, no state deserves these concessions more than does Punjab which is situated on a live and hostile border which even Centre admits continues to be a cause of concern for national security. It has faced four active and bloody wars since Independence.

