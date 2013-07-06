Arts faculty popular among PU applicants

The majority of the courses at the Panjab University (PU) are witnessing an overwhelming response when it comes to c. According to information collated by the Newsline,almost every course is receiving admission forms four times in number of the number of seats available in the courses.

The data shows that the courses being offered by the Arts faculty are more popular among the students.

As the last date for the submission of the forms is July 6,this month,the number of forms is expected to increase in each department.

The Department of Economics has received as many as 578 forms against 115 seats for admissions to MA Economics.

Interestingly,the Sociology Department has received 445 admission forms for 60 seats. Similarly,Public Administration Department got 405 applications for 60 seats.

The School of Communication Studies (SCS) has received more than 55 application forms for admissions while the department has just 32 seats.

The Department of Philosophy has received 152 admission forms against 40 seats. The Department of Law has got more than 800 forms seeking admissions to a three-years course in law. The department has a total of 404 seats,202 seats each in morning and evening sessions respectively.

More than 1,500 forms got submitted against 180 seats in the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has received 663 admission forms against around 83 seats.

For admissions to Masters in Microelectronics,413 applications were submitted,for masters in Information Technology 90 applications were submitted,and for Electronic and Communication Engineering course,201 applications and Computer Science and Technology 229 admission forms were submitted.

After the submission date is over,each department will be making a merit list for taking admissions to the respected courses.

Some of the departments including faculty of Laws and Sciences have conducted other common entrance test (OCET) for admissions.

Students who have qualified in the test,have been asked to submit their forms and then a merit list will be made for admissions.

