Arts and Heritage Festival: Folk dance, music, theatre, poetry to enthrall residents for three days

Cultural Affairs director Jitender Yadav addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. Express Cultural Affairs director Jitender Yadav addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. Express

THE department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh, is set to present three-day 9th Arts and Heritage Festival, with a line-up of events that are a creative mix of folk dance, music, theatre, poetry, art. The event will witness captivating performances by personalities. Starting September 8, Malini Awasthi, an Indian folk singer, will be on centre-stage, singing in dialects like Awadhi, Bundelkhandi and Bhojpuri. The second day will witness a Hasya Kavi Sammelan with eight poets promising to have you completely absorbed and in splits, with their poetry replete with humour, wit and wisdom.

The last day will witness a soul-stirring Sufi performance by Lakhwinder Wadali, a Punjabi musician, who hails from a family of musicians. His grandfather Thakur Dass Wadali was a vocalist and his father and uncle formed a Sufi qawwali duo, the Wadali brothers. In addition, street plays will be staged on all three days in Manimajra, Kishangarh, Kaimbwla, Maloya, Dhanas, Dadumajra, Hallumajra, Ramdarbar and Daira. Directed by city-based directors, the plays will focus on social themes, with the effort being to create awareness on health and issues concerning society.

Along with this, as an initiative to promote Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the department has invited a team of folk dancers from Dadra and Nagar Haveli who will present folk dances of Punjab and Haryana at Plaza Sector 17. The officials from Dadra and Nagar Haveli will also visit Chandigarh to witness the festival. The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi will also organise a drawing workshop at Chandigarh Arts College in Sector 10 and an exhibition-cum-presentation of guest artists at the Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10.

The Akademi will also organise a competition for children with the theme being the arts and heritage of India. Various dance and musical performances will also be presented at the Sector 17 Plaza over the three days. The performances will be held from 6.30 pm onwards.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App