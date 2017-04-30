Artist displays wonders of nature via 80 paintings

Anu Singh with her paintings at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia Anu Singh with her paintings at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

Get up, close and personal with the wonders of nature and its varied moods and moments as Anu Singh presents Soulful Sojourn, an exhibition of paintings and collages. Singh, as part of the showcase, has exhibited 80 works, her views and expressions of the many manifestations of nature. A psychologist by profession, Anu has exhibited her work across the country and abroad, and painting is a passion that has been an integral part of her life for as long as she can remember. Singh uses gouache, a medium where prints are created on canvas by using Fevicol as base for the colour. Most of the paintings, Singh’s interpretations of landscapes, have been created on cardboard with a spatula, “as I want the work to have different textures”.

Nature is a constant source of inspiration for the 36-year-old Chandigarh artist. “Beautiful encounters with nature fill my heart and art with joy, which gives me the motivation to try and get these vibrant colours my palette and paper,” said Singh, who experiments with not just the medium, but also varied subjects that interest her. “I have had no formal training in art, but am constantly learning by observing, viewing the works of other artists and understanding the innumerable nuances of art. There is always an urge to let my imagination go places and create something new every time I play with colours,” said Singh.

The exhibition is on till April 30 at the Government Museum and Art Gallery from 10 am to 5 pm.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now