Art gallery at Haryana prisons department building

Art works of Haryana jail inmates. (Jaipal Singh) Art works of Haryana jail inmates. (Jaipal Singh)

Passing by the Haryana prisons department in Sector 14 in Panchkula, one is bound to take a second look at the building. Unlikely it may sound, but an art gallery, made of glass and steel, is standing tall outside the main building for the last eight months. As many as 78 artworks – paintings, furniture, and small craft pieces, all made by the inmates of 19 prisons in Haryana are visible from outside.

KP Singh, Director General of Prisons, Haryana, the brainchild behind the initiative, said he wanted to showcase the talent of the prisoners. “Haryana prisons, which swears by the slogan ‘Busy Convict, Easy Convict’, encourages prisoners to get engaged in such works,” said Singh.

READ | In Chandigarh, Haryana jails, a brush with art

Portraits of South African leader Nelson Mandela, made as part of Nelson Mandela Day observed last year, dominate the painting subjects. The pieces, however, are for display only, but if anybody wants to buy them can place an order at the headquarters. The paintings are not priced, but the prices of other items, including furniture, ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 11,500. In the last eight months, however, none have been sold.

Singh said the art and craft work by Haryana prisoners has done brisk business elsewhere. “We also started displaying these items at fairs such as Surajkund Mela and Geeta Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. We can put up displays at any government events,” Singh added.

Last year, these items fetched Rs 3,32,000 at the Surajkund Mela. Figures for sales at the Geeta Mahotsav are not available, Singh said.

The proceeds from these sales are forwarded to the Prison Welfare Fund. This fund is also supported by proceeds from sale of objects made at prison factories that are sold with a profit of 10 per cent, Singh added.

Most of the articles are made by convicts who are sentenced to rigorous imprisonment. These convicts are required by law to work in prison factories of furniture, automobiles and textiles among others. Depending upon their skill, prisoners are paid a daily wage starting from Rs 40 to Rs 60.

Singh said that while some of the paintings are made by the convicts who already have the skill, some learn the art. Since convicts indulge in painting to keep themselves busy, they are not paid for it.

In Haryana prisons, convicts are also trained under vocational training programmes with help of some NGOs and open educational institutions such as IGNOU.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App