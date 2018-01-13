April 2015 rape-abduction: US woman responds to Chandigarh police mail, agrees to come to India in April

The auto which was used in the crime. (Express photo) The auto which was used in the crime. (Express photo)

A US national, who was abducted and raped by two men in April 2015, has responded to the communication of Chandigarh Police and agreed to come to the city in April to testify against one of the accused, Baldev Singh, in the district courts. The US woman responded to the email sent by the Chandigarh Police, which was sent to her following the arrest of Baldev on December 20, 2017.

The woman had come to India on a tourist visa in January 2015. Police sources said, “Though the woman has expressed her willingness to come to India in April, we are asking her to come in March because we want to file a chargesheet against Baldev then and prior to it, want to conduct an identification parade of the accused in her presence. We are bound to file a chargesheet against Baldev within the stipulated time of 90 days.”

SP Ravi Kumar Singh, who is supervising the probe, said, “The US national has given her consent to come to India. We had also given her the option of recording her testimony in the court via videoconference, but she preferred to come to India. Another accused, Lucky, is still absconding and raids are on to nab him.”

The woman is currently based in Germany. Baldev was tracked down from the IMEI number of one of the phones he had stolen from the woman. “We got the first clue in March 2017. We built up the leads and traced Baldev’s house in Patiala. By that time, he had shifted base and started driving a truck in Uttar Pradesh. When we raided his house in Patiala, Baldev was alerted and avoided visiting it.”

“Subsequently, we managed to access the phone number that was currently being used by Baldev with the help of a UP-based transporter. On December 20, Baldev came from Rampur in UP to Ludhiana and stayed with his in-laws. We raided the house and arrested him. We hope to recover one of the iPhones of the US woman that was once used by Baldev. Another iPhone was locked at the time it was robbed from the woman and Baldev disclosed that he had thrown it somewhere near Kharar,” said a police source.

On December 23, police recovered the auto from a scrap dealer in Patiala. Though its engine number had been sold by the dealer who bought it from Baldev, the chassis number matched. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App