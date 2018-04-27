Apna Ghar sexual abuse case: Three sentenced to life, one to seven years

Apna Ghar case: Nine people, including Jaswanti Devi, her daughter Sushma alias Simmi, son-in-law Jai Bhagwan, brother Jaswant, cousin Sheela, acquaintance Roshni, driver Satish, employee Ram Prakash Saini and counsellor Veena were held guilty by a special CBI court on April 18. Apna Ghar case: Nine people, including Jaswanti Devi, her daughter Sushma alias Simmi, son-in-law Jai Bhagwan, brother Jaswant, cousin Sheela, acquaintance Roshni, driver Satish, employee Ram Prakash Saini and counsellor Veena were held guilty by a special CBI court on April 18.

A CBI court in Panchkula on Friday sentenced three accused in the Apna Ghar sexual abuse case to life imprisonment, one to seven years imprisonment while ordering release of others. Those sentenced to life include main accused Jaswanti Devi, her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan and driver Satish.

The case dates back to 2012 when three girls escaped from Apna Ghar, a shelter home in Rohtak, and lodged a complaint with police helpline alleging sexual assault and brutality inside. After the complaint, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued around 20 inmates from the shelter home and sealed it. Ten people were arrested in the case. A month later, the case was transferred to the CBI.

Nine people, including Jaswanti Devi, her daughter Sushma alias Simmi, son-in-law Jai Bhagwan, brother Jaswant, cousin Sheela, acquaintance Roshni, driver Satish, employee Ram Prakash Saini and counsellor Veena were held guilty by a special CBI court on April 18.

Apna Ghar counsellor Veena was convicted for causing unlawful compulsory labour, criminal intimidation — undergone already, was released by the court. Roshni, who was convicted of getting involved in taking away a child born to an inmate of Apna Ghar and forging the birth certificate, was released on probation

Ram Prakash Saini, who was associated with Jaswanti and was working in Apna Ghar, was convicted of making an inmate work at his house without paying the remuneration, was also released on Probation

