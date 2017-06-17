Apex body accepts Damdami Taksal’s demand

The SGPC has also ignored its ideological differences with Damdami Taksal and in a first, Damdami Taksal preachers including its head Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma, have been allowed to perform Katha from Manji Sahib, situated opposite to community kitchen of the Golden Temple, from where gurbani is interpreted for Sikhs every morning. The SGPC has also ignored its ideological differences with Damdami Taksal and in a first, Damdami Taksal preachers including its head Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma, have been allowed to perform Katha from Manji Sahib, situated opposite to community kitchen of the Golden Temple, from where gurbani is interpreted for Sikhs every morning.

THE SGPC, which was against having the the name of Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on the golak (donation box) placed inside Operation Blue Star memorial Gurdwara on the Golden Temple premises at time of its inauguration in 2013, has accepted the demand of Damdami Taksal to establish a gallery with pictures of ‘martyrs’ in the basement of the same memorial.

The Damdami Taksal is also planning a light and sound show to explain how Operation Blue star was carried out in the basement. In a bid to go beyond politics around Operation Blue Star, the SGPC has also ignored its ideological differences with Damdami Taksal and in a first, Damdami Taksal preachers including its head Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma, have been allowed to perform Katha from Manji Sahib, situated opposite to community kitchen of the Golden Temple, from where gurbani is interpreted for Sikhs every morning.

Damdami Taksal spokesman Sarchand Singh said, “We had, for a long time, been demanding that a gallery be established in the basement of the memorial. Now it has been accepted. We are awaiting an official letter to start seva.” He said, “We will install paintings of all those who fought, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. We already have a list of the martyrs who lost their lives in Operation Blue Star.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App