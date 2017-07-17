Another spell of monsoon rain soon: Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Artists make sketches of visitors at Sukhna Lake on Sunday. (Express Photo by Hardik Abrol) Artists make sketches of visitors at Sukhna Lake on Sunday. (Express Photo by Hardik Abrol)

RESIDENTS’ WAIT for another spell of monsoon rain is expected to end as the weatherman has predicted rain in the next 36 hours. Surinder Paul, director of Chandigarh Meteorological Department (MeT), said, “Rain would be accompanied by thunderstorm. Although the rain would bring down the day and night temperature, the humidity level in the coming days would increase.”

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal. In the next 36 hours, the maximum temperature is expected to go down up to 31 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will go down up to 25 degrees Celsius. From July 19 onwards, the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to increase up to 33 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It was on July 12 when the city received first monsoon rain. While the first rain brought cheer for many, it brought disappointment for some as the rainwater entered houses, and people had a harrowing time clearing it out.

After July 12, it didn’t rain much and monsoon was expected to pick up pace on July 15 but to no avail. The fresh assessment done by the MeT now predicts thundershowers in Punjab and Haryana as well.

