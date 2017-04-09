Another Nigerian citizen held for drug smuggling in Delhi

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the district police has arrested one more Nigerian resident from Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. The accused was supplying the drugs to his clients. The local court has sent him to two days police remand. According to inspector Atul Soni the in-charge of CIA staff said they have arrested Okay alias Lucky and recovered 500 gm heroin from him. He added that the accused has contacts in the Tricity and he was supplying drugs to local peddlers.

It is the fourth arrest from Delhi in the last ten days. The police officials said that the local peddler used to go to Delhi and get consignments from there and deliver them to their clients.

Police had already arrested Newbooze Nigor, his girlfriend Helen and one other Nigerian resident Osita from Delhi who were supplying the drugs to the local contacts.

