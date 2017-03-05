Another firm directed to pay Rs two lakh

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a real estate company to give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a native of Panipat for not allotting a plot within the stipulated time frame. Pronouncing the orders on March 2, the commission directed the company to refund Rs 45,80,956, along with Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation. The complainant, Neelam Jindal, stated in the complaint that Unitech Limited launched a project named Uniworld City in Sector 97, Mohali. Jindal was looking for a decent residential accommodation at Mohali, and got allured by the advertisements and promotions and purchased a flat in the project. An agreement was executed between the company and Jindal on April 26, 2011, at Chandigarh and its allotment was to be given by April 2014.

The builder had told the complainant that all permissions and approvals had been taken and the possession of the flat would be given by the end of the year 2013.

When Jindal visited the site, she was shocked to see that there was no development at the site and the whole piece of land was like a jungle. She further alleged that there were no connecting roads, internal roads, water and drainage system or street lights and there was not even a semblance of any development being carried out at the project.

Jindal had made a payment of Rs 45,80,956 towards the price of the unit. However, the builders did not complete the development and never offered possession of the unit. The complainants then filed a case in the consumer courts on October 17, 2016.

In its reply the commission stated that the commission has got no territorial jurisdiction to try the complaint.