Anonymous complaints lodged against district mining officer, no trace of complainants

It seems all is not well in the district mining department as some anonymous complaints were lodged against the district mining officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon. The complainants,however, could not be traced.

Sources in the mining department told Chandigarh Newsline that complaints are being lodged by some officials against each other. Sources also revealed that the complaints were lodged from Derabassi and Zirakpur against the district mining officer immediately after she found that some of the officials were missing from the mining nakas in the areas.

“Something is not going well between the district mining officer and the officers of the mining department in Derabassi,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The district mining officer Dhillon when contacted said that there were two complaints which were lodged against her from Derabassi Sub-Division by anonymous persons, but when the complaints were verified, they were found to be fake. She added that the complaints were lodged to pressurise her not to take any action.

“Since I took a strict stance against illegal mining in the area, so the complaints were lodged to pressurise me. If there is any genuine complainant then they should come and record their statements,” she said

When asked that whether the complaints were lodged against her by some insiders, she refused to comment saying that she had brought everything under the notice of her senior officials.

The General Manager of Mining and Industries Department, Tehal Singh Sekhon was not available for comments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), General, Charndev Singh Mann, said that the matter is in his notice that there is a tussle going on among some officials in the mining department. He added that the GM is responsible for all the activities of the department in the district and he directed the GM few days ago to resolve the matter.

An official said on condition of anonymity that first complaint was lodged against the mining officer from Lalru that the officer was harassing the mining contractors, but when the complaint was verified nobody turned up. A similar complaint was lodged from Zirakpur against the same officer but the complainant did not turn up again. The complaints were lodged in a span of last 25 days.

