Annoyed with councillor, Chandigarh mayor skips foundation laying ceremony

Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal. (Source: Jasbir Malhi) Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaswal. (Source: Jasbir Malhi)

Annoyed with officials and local councillor for splurging public funds of more than Rs 1 lakh on the foundation laying ceremony of a community centre at Kajheri in Sector 52, Mayor Asha Jaswal stayed away from the event. Mayor Asha Jaswal said: “Though I had some work with regard to the preparations of BJP chief Amit Shah’s visit, I was little annoyed with the officials and councillor that they did not obey to my directions. I asked them to keep it a low-key affair.”

After getting to know that the officials had cleared an amount of 1 lakh even when she had asked them to keep it a low affair, the mayor called the councillor and the official concerned. “The councillor said that the project was really big so this is a small amount of expenditure. When three similar programmes were conducted in the way I wanted where just Rs 25,000 was spent, then why this wasteful expenditure,” she said.

Jaswal said she wanted to convey her resentment to the councillor and the officials and therefore skipped the event.

Cards got printed to which the mayor had objected. Also money was spent on different types of snacks and eatables along with sound system. MP Kirron Kher laid down the foundation stone of the community centre in the presence of municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha, area councillor Chanderwati Shukla and chief engineer N P Sharma.

The community centre building will have a parking facility of near about 88 cars and an open space for function. A total expenditure of Rs 2.35 crore will be incurred on the construction of the building, which will be completed within 12 months. The community centre will have a main hall with sitting capacity of 500 people, room for Sampark Centre, bridal room, office, kitchen, caretaker room, separate toilets for ladies, gents and disabled persons and green lawn on the ground floor. The first floor will consist of a library hall, indoor games, two halls, office, meeting room and toilets.

