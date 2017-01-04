Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojna: UT administration to increase stock as food packets run out within an hour on Day 2

Food packets being distributed under the Annapurna Akshaypatra Yojana in Chandigarh. Express Food packets being distributed under the Annapurna Akshaypatra Yojana in Chandigarh. Express

The food packets which were distributed by the UT Administration for Rs 10 finished within an hour on Tuesday. Apparently, only 500 people could only avail the facility as compared to the 600, who managed to get food on Monday.

“The demand was such that within an hour, all the food packets which was being distributed as tiffins were sold. More people would be deployed on it,” said an official supervising the scheme.

Taking a note of the rising demand, the officials have decided to increase the stock by setting up machines to prepare 4,000 chappatis in one go. At present, they have a machine which prepares 2,000 chappatis.

The food packets are being distributed daily from 6 pm to 9 pm at vegetable mandi (Transport Area), Sector 26, Chandigarh, Labour Chowk, Manimajra, Chandigarh, Labour Chowk , (Near EWS Colony),Dhanas, Labour Chowk, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, Labour Colony No.4, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh.

UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi said that a team comprising seven inspectors have been appointed who would ensure smooth distribution and proper videography is being done. “Proper videography of all the locations is being conducted,” Joshi said. The food were being served as tiffins today at all the locations. On Monday, the food were given separately in a foil, the officials therefore decided to give it in tiffins.

“There are plans to have dispenser as well. To avoid any doubling, we have ensured that the food be served in tiffins now. The tiffins are like the ones which are provided by the railways,” added the official.

On Monday, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator VP Badnore along with Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher had inaugurated the “Annapurna Akshaya Patra Yojna”, a project initiated by Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh, to provide affordable, hygienic and nutritious diet to people.

The food packet have 6 chappatis, one vegetable and pickle. The UT Administration has identified certain locations where the food packets would be distributed. Under the project, a kitchen shed has been erected at Karuna Sadan Building, Sector 11-B, Chandigarh, at a total cost of Rs70 lakh.