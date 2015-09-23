Punjab: Angry cotton farmers hurl seed packets, abuses at PAU V-C, MP

MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder makes a quick exit from the venue as farmers raise slogans, at the Kisan Mela in Bathinda. (Source: Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Farmers of Malwa belt whose cotton crop have been extensively damaged in whitefly pest attack, vented out their anger during PAU Kisan Mela organised at PAU research centre, Bathinda, on Tuesday.

Thousands of them sitting at the venue hurled packets of seeds, booklets, pamphlets, bags and whatever they could find at Rajya Sabha MP and senior SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder when he was about to start his speech. PAU V-C Baldev Singh Dhillon was also on the stage at the time.

The farmers also raised slogans and used abusive language against Bhunder, Dhillon and the Punjab government.

Bhunder and Dhillon were seen running for cover with the security personnel escorting them inside the research centre where they remained for around an hour. The farmers then went on to gherao the vehicles of Bhunder, V-C and other officials.

Police dispersed them after some time and both the MP and the V-C left the venue quickly.

While the mela is an annual event, it has come at a time when the cotton belt is reeling under the whitefly pest attack and farmer unions are sitting on dharna in Bathinda for the past five days in support of more compensation from the government.

The mel came to an abrupt end and there was hardly any footfall afterwards.

What has also angered the farmers was the PAU V-C’s statement in Jalandhar that farmers were themselves responsible for the whitefly attack on their cotton crop, as as they did not use the recommended varieties of seeds and insecticides. The same argument was put forth by a few of the agriculture officials today as well.

Meanwhile, effigies of Bhunder and V-C were burnt near the bus stand by various farmer unions who were marching ahead as part of their planned protest.

Later, they also staged a protest rally near the mini secretariat by blocking the road and raised slogans against the Punjab government and agriculture department.

The unions had been sitting on one side of a road for the past five days but today they blocked the entire road.

Sukhdev Singh, state secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan, said: “While our crop has been damaged, the government is not even allowing us to stage protest.”

The unions are demanding Rs 25,000 compensation for per acre of cotton crop damage while the government has offered them Rs 8,000 per acre.

Joginder Singh, state president of the union, said,”Today’s incident at the Kisan Mela shows that the farmers are really upset with the government. It is high time the government took some action.”

