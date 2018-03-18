Anand Parkash’s daughter lodges complaint against husband

ARADHANA GUPTA, daughter of the late Anand Parkash, who fought a 26-year-long legal battle against former Haryana DGP, SPS Rathore, to secure his conviction in the Ruchika Girhotra molestation case, has lodged a complaint against her husband Aman accusing him of taking her three children to Melbourne in Australia without her knowledge. Aradhana lodged the complaint at Sector 14 police station after finding her husband Aman, an IT firm employee, and her three children, missing from their home at Sector 18 on Friday.

At the time of filing the complaint, Aradhana was not aware about the location of her husband and children. She was informed about the landing of her husband and children in Melbourne by the Panchkula police on Saturday. Aman had also taken the passport of his wife, Aradhana, who is currently with her mother at Sector 6 in Panchkula.

Aradhana said, “Police informed me that my husband, Aman Gupta, along with my three children, had landed safely in Melbourne, Australia, last night. My husband, Aman Gupta, took my three children from the house on Thursday afternoon. And, when they did not return till 11 pm at night, I got suspicious and checked all my belongings and found my passport along with that of my husband and children and their clothes missing. My sister-in-law and her husband are settled in Melbourne. Police traced the last location of my husband’s cellphone near Kundli in Sonepat and they confirmed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi that my husband, along with my three children, boarded a flight for Melbourne.”

Aradhana’s three children are 12-year-old daughter Shivya, eight-year-old son Aarit and three-year-old daughter Anysha. Aradhana also said that she had no dispute with her husband. Police sources said in her complaint, Aradhana suspected her in-laws, who were found to be present in Chandigarh. Along with general police personnel, a team of the cyber cell was also deputed to probe the matter. A case was registered at Sector 14 police station.

Aradhana was a childhood friend of Ruchika and one of the witnesses against Rathore, who was convicted by a special CBI court in December 2009 of molesting Ruchika in 1990.

