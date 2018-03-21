An ‘unusual’ process? Eight VIP suites at Chandigarh guest house to get Rs 1.07 crore revamp

The UT Guest House in Sector 6 Tuesday. Jaipal Singh The UT Guest House in Sector 6 Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

The UT Administration is set to renovate eight VIP suites at UT Guest house, Sector 6, at a cost of nearly Rs 1.07 crore. The tender had been posted on the official website on March 16, with March 20, 5 pm as the deadline, but the engineering wing advertised it widely only this morning, the same day as the deadline. The bids are to open on March 21. Two more tenders of renovation of VIP suites 1 and 2 on ground floor and 301 and 302 on third floor for a cost of Rs 53 lakh were posted on the website but these were not advertised. The deadline for submitting the tenders for these is 3 pm.

The renovation work include replacement of the flooring with composite marble, false ceiling, scraping of old polish and to be replaced with melamine polish on wood work, texture work on one wall and toilet renovation. A tender has been floated by the engineering wing asking firms to come forward for the project. While five VIP Suites 101, 102, 103, 114 and 115 on the first floor would be renovated at a cost of Rs 67,37,804 the other suites on second floor 201, 202 and 203 at a cost of Rs 40,44,708. The total estimate for eight suites would be Rs 1,07,82,512.

Director (Hospitality) Rakesh Popli said they had sent a demand for renovation and it is the engineering wing which prepares work estimates. A senior official of the engineering wing said the estimated cost for each suite is approximately Rs 13 lakh. The renovation in other regular rooms is already going on. There are 51 rooms and 17 suites in the UT Guest house sector 6. The renovation of 12 rooms have already been done.

The renovation cost of the regular rooms, on the other hand is about Rs 5 lakh each. “The major scope of renovation consists not just replacement of flooring or putting up new curtains, furniture, but the work comprises wooden panelling,replacement with LED light fittings and provision of cubicles also. Old fittings and fixtures are there in the toilets which need to be replaced,” said the official from the engineering wing.

Superintending engineer CB Ojha said that the suites had become “really old and renovation is being done for the first time after more than 12 years of the construction of the suites.

To speculation that the renovation was being done as many VIPs are scheduled to visit Chandigarh because of a meeting of Governors of 20 states with the President and the Prime Minister in May, the official said, “ It was already approved some six to eight months back and is routine renovation. It has nothing to do with the VIPs’ visit,” he said.

About the high cost of budget being spent on the VIP suites, another official said, “We are doing it in a phased manner. Moreover, the amount of Rs 13 lakh is estimated cost but the tender cost shall be approximate Rs 9.75 lakh only due to competitive rates received in other suites that is about 25 per cent below.”

While a suite comprises a room, washroom and a living area, a regular room just has a room. The cost of a regular room is Rs 1500 per night while that of a suite is Rs 2,500 per night.

