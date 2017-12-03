An ode to the bravehearts

Nek Chand’s art work at Saurabh Kalia War Memorial at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. Express Nek Chand’s art work at Saurabh Kalia War Memorial at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh. Express

“THIS IS a moment that my father Nek Chand would have loved to be a part of and he would have cherished it with all his heart,” reflects Anuj Saini, talking about the memorial at Saurabh Kalia Van Vihar in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, which was inaugurated two weeks back.

The memorial, one of its kind in the country, is spread over 1,000 yards and Nek Chand visited the site in 2012 with Anuj on the invitation of the Himachal government to develop it. “The place is a forest area, with a river flowing close by, with abundant natural beauty and my father loved the place and had many ideas to develop it in his own style, on the lines of the Rock Garden. But he passed away in 2015, before work could begin. I decided to complete the project that was so close to his heart. Its inauguration brings back many memories and the hard work of more than a year that went into the project,” shares Anuj.

The memorial is dedicated to Kargil martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia, who was captured by the Pakistani Army and whose mutilated body returned home. The memorial has 63 sculptures, made from waste material, on the lines of the Rock Garden, with a scene from the Kargil war created here. With natural rocks as big as rooms here, Anuj says they created the form of a Tiger Hill, with a soldier hoisting the tricolour on the top. “We have also made a waterfall to add to the natural beauty of the place as soldiers and infiltrators are engaged in a fierce battle, some shown with rifles, others on the ground and running towards the hill. There are sculptures which show soldiers on horsebacks to welcome visitors and there is of course, the bust of Captain Saurabh Kalia. My father would never draw, but work directly with the material, likewise, all the sculptures here have been created in a similar manner,” adds Anuj. “My father loved our country and was so proud to be an Indian. He had so many offers to settle abroad, but this was where he wanted to be and so this memorial reflects all his artistic and creative ideas and the special place he had for his motherland. We are so happy that it is finally complete and open to the public,” gushes Anuj.

