An end Vicky Gounder’s parents foresaw, and tried to prevent

Grounder’s grieving kin at his home. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Grounder’s grieving kin at his home. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In this Punjab village, people are streaming into Vicky Gounder’s parents’ home. His father Mehal Singh has gone to Ganganagar district to bring back Gounder’s body. Mother Balwant Kaur is in shock and unable to speak.

The family had foreseen this end, relatives said. That is why Gounder’s parents, who own 2.5 acres of land with a house built on their fields, had tried to persuade their son to turn over a new leaf during one of his court appearances before his Nabha jail break.

“He had promised to leave all his criminal activities and come home to get his sister married. But breaking out of Nabha Jail was an extremely wrong step and later he never surrendered,” said Gurdev Singh, Gounder’s uncle.

Salwinder Singh, another uncle of Gounder, said, “He should not have escaped from jail. He paid for his mistake while the others who ran along with him surrendered and they are back inside jails, but they are alive.”

In this village, Gounder is remembered as a “star child” who won many gold and silver medals as a discus thrower at national meets.

“He was even selected for BSF in his first attempt,” said Gurdev Singh.

Gounder’s family had disowned him in early 2015 after he was named in the murder of his one-time mentor Sukha Kahlwan. However, the parents made an effort to wean him away from a life of crime by travelling to to a Ferozepur court where he was produced in September 2016, and spoke to their son for a long time. Their hopes were dashed when he escaped from Nabha.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App