Amritsar: Sukhbir inaugurates multimedia centre

PUNJAB DEPUTY Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal inaugurated a narration-based multimedia interpretation centre, now fully functional, in the basement of Sri Darbar Sahib plaza on Sunday. It was constructed by the state

government at a cost of Rs 223 crore. The centre was officially inaugurated in the last week of November last year by Sukhbir. It, however, was not functional at the time. The centre has four galleries depicting the history of Sikhism on and Sri Harmandir Sahib.

Sukhbir said, “Four studios of the centre would run four shows of 45 minutes duration. For the time being, these shows would be run for around 10 hours daily and the duration would be increased afterwards.”

He said the work relating to the computerised lighting effects inside Sri Darbar Sahib Complex with the aid of latest technology would be over in next 10 days and the project would be dedicated to the public on ‘Maghi’.

“The whole walled city of Guru Ki Nagri Amritsar will be given a heritage look and in the next three years it would become a major tourist hub,” said Sukhbir.

He claimed that the tourism sector in the city has witnessed an upswing by 60 percent during the course of the previous three months which has resulted in tourists thronging the city in large numbers.

On being asked about his electoral constituency, which is yet to be announced, the Deputy Chief Minister said everybody knows that he would contest from which constituency and even his election offices have started operating from there, so this is a “non-issue.” He also added that it has been a convention that his constituency is declared in the last.