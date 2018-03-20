Amritsar Improvement Trust land scam: Vigilance Bureau files reply against Bir Devinder Singh’s plea

Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

THE VIGILANCE Bureau (VB) submitted its reply in court regarding an application filed by former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Bir Davinder Singh, relating to the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) land scam case in which Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is an accused. The VB told court that Bir Davinder’s application had no locus standi and it should be dismissed. The court will decide on the reply filed by VB during the next hearing in the case on April 7.

Bir Davinder’s application came after VB had filed a cancellation report in court seeking dismissal of the case against the Captain. Though Bir Davinder, in his application, said he was the whistleblower in the case, the investigating agency did not record his statement.

“The application is not maintainable and the same is liable to be rejected. Even on merit, the application, under reply, does not disclose any ground or reason to oppose the closure report filed by the investigating officer. The same is therefore bereft of merit and deserves to be dismissed,” said the VB reply.

The reply also said that the present application was a tool to seek publicity due to the nature of the proceedings and seemed to be more of a publicity stunt instead of serving any public purpose.

The reply further stated that the applicant had filed the application more than eight years after investigtaing agency filed the FIR, which apparently speaks malafide on his part to settle political scores out of vengeance, since the applicant had been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress and hence the application was liable to be dismissed.

In his application, filed in a special VB court on November 1 last year, though Bir Davinder had said that he was the whistleblower in the case and also one of the witnesses in the case, his statement was not recorded by the VB.

