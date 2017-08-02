Amritsar-Faridkot highway: 4 killed, 15 injured as 2 buses collide head-on

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A HEAD-ON collision between two buses on the Amritsar-Faridkot highway claimed four lives and left 15 injured near Sarhali village of Tarn Taran on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Jagdeep Singh, Ram Kaur, Rashpal Singh and Jasdeep Singh, all passengers. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. The drivers of both buses fled the spot after the accident. A bus of Libra company was going to Amritsar and another bus, of Raj company, was coming in the opposite direction.

The road is under construction and both buses were moving on the same lane at high speed.

Both drivers failed to control the vehicles while passing each other, police said.

Police have booked the drivers of both buses for rash driving.” A search is on for both drivers,” said Kashmir Singh, ASI, Sarhali police station.

