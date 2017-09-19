Amritsar fake encounter: What action has been taken against guilty cops, HC asks CP

Mukha’s wife had moved High Court last year seeking registration of a criminal case against the guilty cops. Mukha’s wife had moved High Court last year seeking registration of a criminal case against the guilty cops.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has asked the Amritsar police commissioner to explain what departmental action has been taken against the police officers accused of killing Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Mukhjit Singh Mukha.

The High Court has also asked the police commissioner to provide the latest status of the investigation in the case and whether the accused police officials have been arrested in connection with the June 2015 killing.

Mukha was killed in a ‘police encounter’ and last year, an SIT had indicted eight police officials for the killing. Amritsar city Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Shekhar Srivastava, in an affidavit, informed the High Court that the SIT has recommended departmental action against the police officials.

“However, it has not been brought to the notice of the Court as to what departmental action is being taken against the erring police officials,” said Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain in the order dated September 15. The police officer has also been asked to provide details about the four cases registered against Mukha in 1999, 2000 and 2006. Mukha’s wife had moved High Court last year seeking registration of a criminal case against the guilty cops.

She had also sought compensation and a government job in her petition to the High Court.

