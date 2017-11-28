Amritsar: After ousting her, Navjot Singh Sidhu gets civic chief back

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI Photo/File) Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI Photo/File)

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has handpicked Nawanshahar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri to head the municipal corporation in Amritsar, less than five months after he got her removed from the department and recommended action against her to the CM.

Sidhu had recommended a chargesheet against her in writing to the CM stating that she was among three commissioners to have allotted public works worth Rs 500 crore on a single bid. Since, Sidhu could not take any action himself as the authority in case of IAS officers happened to be the CM himself, no action was taken against her. But now she is back in his department, less than five months later.

Kamal Kishor Yadav, who was Director, Local Bodies, and was transferred out of Sidhu’s department on Sunday and given a key posting of Director of Treasury, was transferred in 24 hours as Special Secretary, Housing. Amit Kumar, who was Special Secretary Housing has been posted in place of Giri.

