Amritsar administration gears up for Justin Trudeau’s visit on February 21

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (REUTERS/File) Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (REUTERS/File)

THE AMRITSAR administration has been preparing to welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple on February 21.

“We received a letter from Punjab government in this regard. However, we are yet to receive instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the welcome plan for Trudeau,” said Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha.

Sangha held a series of meetings with officials Friday in connection with the arrangements.

A press release issued by the administration reads, “The Deputy Commissioner has issued instructions to make an outline for the Canadian Prime Minister’s visit and duties have been assigned in this regard.”

Sources said this would include arrangements for cleaning of roads, removing illegal encroachments and so on.

The administration added that the public, including tourists, would face no problems owing to the Canadian PM’s visit.

