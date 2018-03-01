Among Chandigarh girls, President Ram Nath Kovind picks Neerja Bhanot for praise

President Ram Nath Kovind honours Chahat Arora, an international swimmer, at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of MCM DAV College for Women in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) President Ram Nath Kovind honours Chahat Arora, an international swimmer, at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of MCM DAV College for Women in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said there was a long list of Chandigarh girls who have made a name in different fields but if he was asked to take one, then it would be Neerja Bhanot. Emphasising woman’s empowerment, Kovind, during his address at the golden jubilee celebrations of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, Chandigarh, said there is a need to give freedom to girls so that they can scale new heights in a male-dominated society.

“There is a long list of girls from Chandigarh who have made a name in different fields. But, if I need to take one name of the list, I will take Neerja Bhanot’s name, who due to her courage, fought with terrorists in 1986 and it was because of her that the lives of 359 air-borne passengers were saved,” he said, adding that not just the city but even the country was proud.

Stating how important it was to give freedom to the girls, Kovind said, “Women face problems and hindrances at every step in this male-dominated society. How do they come out of it? I feel that if parents or family members give freedom to the girls, give ideological and social independence or if they encourage them to take experience of new and different fields, it is only then that their self-confidence will grow.”

Giving an example, he said that had the parents of Phogat sisters, P V Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and Aruna Reddy, not given them freedom or exposure, would they have been able to achieve the kind of success they have for the country? The President further stated that though women were excelling, there were certain sectors, where not many were coming forward.

“Women have excelled in various fields but the percentage is still less in organised sectors. This age is of technology, artificial intelligence and that of service sector. For development in the field of IT, Chandigarh, too, has come up with a technology park. Percentage of women in the IT sector has increased considerably in the previous years. But, in the technology and engineering sectors, the percentage of women is still less,” Kovind asserted.

In his maiden visit to Chandigarh, the President stated that an educated girl would give education to two families. Kovind was all praise for Chandigarh as he said that the city was the first to initiate the era of recycling wherein Nek Chand’s Rock Garden has set an example. “From the beginning, recycling, reuse, rejuvenation have been the focus,” he said, adding that city had made a name in the clean cities.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat, MP Kirron Kher attended the celebrations.

Prez honours achievers

Kovind honoured achievers from the college. Among those honoured were Taniya Bhatia (member of the Indian women’s cricket team for ODI series against South Africa in February 2018), national meet record holder Chahat Arora (bronze medallist, ninth Asian Age Group Swimming Competition, Uzbekistan), Nitasha (gold medal, South Asian Roll Ball Championship, Nepal), Guinness Book Record holder Yamini Gupta (Silver Medallist, Indian International Taekwondo Championship, New Delhi) and Palak Kaur Bijral (participant in World Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics, Uzbekistan).

In recognition of achievements of NCC cadets of the college at the national level, Solanki honoured the two best cadets – Priya Paudiyal and Aliya. The alumni, who were honoured, included Palka Sahni, IAS, Sonia Narang, IPS, Dilasha Vasudeva, IES, Indian Army Captain (Retd) Ruchi Sharma and Late Flight Lt Harita Deol. On this occasion, Dr. B.S. Aulakh of DMCH, Ludhiana, administered the Organ Donation Pledge to the dignitaries, staff and students present.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya