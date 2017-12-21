Ammonia gas cylinder leak: Three factory workers hospitalised with breathing problems, stable

Factories workers wearing masks after the leak. Jaipal Singh Factories workers wearing masks after the leak. Jaipal Singh

Three people had to be hospitalised Wednesday morning after ammonia gas leaked during the offloading of a cylinder at a factory in Ramdarbar in industrial area. Two fire tenders were also rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control in one hour, fire officials said. Three people were admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, after they complained of breathing problems. According to the residents in the area, the gas leaked from the cylinder after the workers of the Kaura industries, which manufactures steel, were offloading them.

“The nozzle of the cylinder opened while it was being taken off from the van. We immediately called the fire control room and asked for fire tenders,” said Sham Lal, a resident.

Soon after the incident, police teams reached to the spot. SHO of Sector 31, Inspector Gurdeep Kaur, said that they immediately reached the spot and three people were shifted to the hospital.

“We have rounded up the transport person and recorded his statement. We also recorded the statements of the people admitted in the hospital. They don’t want to register any complaint,” she said.

GMCH officials said that all the three admitted in the hospital are stable. “They complained of breathing problems. They are now stable,” said a senior hospital official.

A fire official said that they received a call about the incident around 11.10 am. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It took one hour to bring the situation under control. Wate was also sprinkled in the area,” said a fire official. Just two days ago, 37 people including 20 children were hospitalised after they inhaled chlorine gas, which got leaked from a chlorine cylinder installed with a water pipe in Rajiv colony in Panchkula.

