Amit Shah visits Sukhna at night, talks depleting water level

BJP president Amit Shah at Chandigarh Railway Station on Saturday night. (Source: Express) BJP president Amit Shah at Chandigarh Railway Station on Saturday night. (Source: Express)

BJP national president Amit Shah spent some relaxing moments at Sukhna Lake late at night, a little before he was to leave for Delhi. Shah who had to depart on Sunday morning cut short his visit because of an urgent meeting and he decided to leave at 1 am by Kalka Mail.

After the BJP chief, who was at the UT Guesthouse at 11.30 pm, expressed his desire to see the lake, Additional Solicitor General of India and BJP leader Satya Pal Jain and city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon took him to the lake.

While Shah was having a stroll, Jain told him how Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was mesmerised by the lake’s beauty in 1996 when Modi was the incharge, that they would visit the lake two to three times in a week.

The issue of depleting water came up for discussion and Jain informed him that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already taken cognisance of it and was monitoring it.

After visiting the lake, the BJP president said that he wanted to visit the newly renovated BJP office again which he inaugurated in the morning. He saw a variety of books kept at the library.

Thereafter, he went to the railway station and left for Delhi in the A1 coach of the Kalka Mail.

Shah, who is visiting various parts of the country on a 95-day tour, had come to Chandigarh on Saturday morning after visiting Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura and Lakshadweep.

Dinner with special invitees

Amit Shah had dinner with special invitees at the UT Guesthouse in Sector 6, Chandigarh. Among those who had dinner with him were General (retd) V P Malik, Olympian Milkha Singh, PEC director Manoj Arora, former PGIMER director Dr B K Sharma, Haryana Advocate General Baldev Mahajan, Assistant Solicitor General of India Chetan Mittal. BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon said that people from various fields were called and general discussions were held over dinner which lasted about one hour.

His message: Stay united

BJP national president Amit Shah pulled up BJP leaders at a meeting of core committee stating that several complaints of groupism within the city unit reached him and he would take action if it continues. Shah asked them to stay united and not get involved in factionalism.

Even as the party had won with majority in the Municipal Corporation elections held in December 2016, due to factionalism in the party, BJP councillor Heera Negi who is close to MP Kirron Kher was not given votes in the Finance and Contract Committee elections while all others BJP councillors won. This issue had reached the high command in Delhi too.

