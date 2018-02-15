Amit Shah in Jind: Motorcycle rally to increase pollution, warn experts

Workers arrive on bikes at the venue of the Yuva Hunkar Rally ground in Jind, Haryana. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Workers arrive on bikes at the venue of the Yuva Hunkar Rally ground in Jind, Haryana. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

BJP president Amit Shah’s bikers rally in Haryana’s Jind on Thursday would increase pollution levels, experts have warned. One lakh motorcycles are expected from all over the state to participate in the rally.

“The speed of all these bikes would be slow and there is no doubt that there would be pollution because of these bikes. It has been established by IIT Kanpur that in Delhi two-wheelers are the major components causing pollution if compared with four-wheelers,” Professor Mukesh Khare, from IIT Delhi told The Indian Express. “As far as dispersion of this pollution is concerned…it depends on meteorological factors especially the direction of wind and speed.”

He further said that if Haryana government set up some temporary stations to monitor the pollution levels in the area “then we can clearly come to know how much pollution has been caused due to these one lakh bikes.”

In 2015, IIT Kanpur had said that two-wheelers are responsible for more PM 10 and PM 2.5 than cars when it comes to polluting the air. The BJP government in Haryana has already told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the estimated one lakh motorbikes that would participate in Jind rally would have “valid PUC certificates”. The submission from the government had come following the NGT seeking a response from Centre and Haryana government on a plea seeking reduction of bikes on the grounds of air pollution.

Professor Suman Mor from Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, told The Indian Express that one lakh bikes would not only cause air pollution, but it would also increase the noise pollution. “You have to see how much petrol will be used in one lakh motorcycles,” she said.

“They should have used bicycles instead of bikes because it will not bring any harm to anyone’s health nor there will be any concern of pollution,” she said, adding that it would be difficult to say the amount of emissions of one lakh bikes and how much pollution it will cause.

P J S Dadhwal, former member secretary of Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), says carbon monoxide (CO) released by one-lakh bikes at single point could be harmful for the people living in the area.

“Even if one motorcycle release CO in very less small amount, but the amount would be more as motorcycles are one lakh in number…It will have harmful effects on people who would be present in the area,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App