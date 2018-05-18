Ambala: Man arrested for killing mother and wife of employer

Police sources said the accused Harish was hired by Vinod Sharma to do domestic chores, including work at his agricultural land around eight months back but Vinod did not have any identification proof of the accused. (Representational Image) Police sources said the accused Harish was hired by Vinod Sharma to do domestic chores, including work at his agricultural land around eight months back but Vinod did not have any identification proof of the accused. (Representational Image)

A man was arrested for killing the mother and wife of his employer at Hasanpur village in Naraingarh block of Ambala district in Haryana on Thursday. Vinod Sharma, a government teacher, at their house in Hasanpur village in Naraingarh block of Ambala district in Haryana on Thursday.

The police have recovered Rs 11,000 along with gold and silver ornaments from 32-year-old Harish Kumar, who looted these after killing the two women. The 32-year-old accused Harish Kumar, who used to work as domestic help at the house of his employer Vinod Sharma, a government school teacher, was arrested by a joint team of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Ambala police and Government Railway Police (GRP) from Yamunanagar railway station.

Harish committed the double murder in the morning when Vinod left for his Government High School at Budde Khaira followed by his two children, including college-going daughter Nidhi Sharma and son Ashish Sharma, an employee with a private bank in Ambala.

The victims were identified as Rajbala Sharma (70) and Suman Sharma (48) the mother and wife of Vinod Sharma, respectively. Though the accused Harish is a native of Uttar Pradesh, he was settled in Kanchanpur district of Nepal. Harish was employed by Vinod Sharma about eight months ago.

The mother and wife of the deceased The mother and wife of the deceased

Ram Pal, sarpanch of Hasanpur, told Chandigarh Newsline, “The double murder came to light when the daughter of Vinod Sharma did not get any response to the phone calls she made to her mother and she informed her father, who was at school. Vinod Sharma sent one of his colleagues to his house and the teacher saw both the women lying in a pool of blood. A spade, used in the crime, was lying near the bodies and the entire house was ransacked. The news spread in the entire area and police were called. As Vinod Sharma did not have any photograph of his servant, Harish, local residents could easily identify him. Two villagers accompanied the police team, which nabbed Harish at Yamunanagar station.”

Police sources said the accused Harish was hired by Vinod Sharma to do domestic chores, including work at his agricultural land around eight months back but Vinod did not have any identification proof of the accused.

DSP (Naraingarh) Rajbir Singh said, “When a police party rushed to the spot, the family members and villagers informed that the servant was missing. We formed four teams and one team, comprising Head Constable (HC) Ram Karan of CIA along with one villager and a family member were dispatched to the Yamunangar Railway Station. The accused Harish was present there. He confessed to his crime and said that he was to take a train to go to UP and from there to Nepal.”

The bodies of the two women were handed over to their family after post-mortem at Naraingarh Civil Hospital on Thursday. Over 500 people, including the residents of surrounding villages, attended the cremation. A case was registered at Naraingarh PS.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App