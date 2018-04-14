Presents Latest News

Ambala: Ambedkar statue vandalised after two Dalit groups clash

April 14, 2018

A statute of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Naraingarh in Ambala was vandalised Friday as two groups of dalits clashed over the issue of organising a procession on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, police said.

SHO of PS Naraingarh, SI Suresh Kumar, said, “An FIR was registered against Sudesh Antwal and others, who also belong to dalit community. No arrest has been made. Footage of CCTV cameras installed inside the Ambedkar Bhawan is being scrutnized.” SP (Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal confirmed the development.

