Amarinder’s grandson’s wedding: Gandhis, Navjot Sidhu give function a miss

New Delhi: Nirvan Singh, grandson of Captain Amarinder Singh (R) and Maharani Preneet Kaur, during his wedding with Mriganka Singh, grand daughter of MP and member of the Jammu and Kashmir princely family Karan Singh, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Even as the who’s who of erstwhile royal families from across the country converged at Delhi to attend the wedding of the grandson of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Saturday, AICC president Sonia and vice-president Rahul Gandhi and recently inducted member Navjot Singh Sidhu failed to make it to the event. Amarinder’s grandson Nirvan Singh married Mriganka Singh, granddaughter of senior Congress leader Karan Singh and scion of erstwhile Royal family of Jammu and Kashmir. This is for the first time that Sonia has not attended a personal function hosted by Amarinder. While she was expected to attend the reception on Sunday, partymen quote health reasons for her absence.

She had attended the wedding of Amarinder’s other grandson Angad Singh with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s daughter Aparajita on March 8 last year.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, was busy campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for the last leg of the Assembly election. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was also busy in Assembly elections.

While Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia was present at the wedding, Union Minister and daughter-in-law of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal was conspicuous by her absence.

Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal was also present. Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was also conspicuous by his absence while his aide and hockey olympian-turned-politician Pargat Singh attended the function.