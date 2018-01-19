CM Amarinder’s biographer among those shortlisted for post of Information Commissioner

Captain Amarinder Singh. (File) Captain Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s biographer is one of the two persons shortlisted by the state government for appointment as Information Commissioners.

Khushwant Singh, a Chandigarh-based writer, had written the book, “The People’s Maharaja – An Authorised Biography. It had been released in Chandigarh and New Delhi in February 2017. Khushwant has been a columnist in an English daily published from Chandigarh and has written four books, including Amarinder’s biography. The other person shortlisted is a Congress leader, Sanjeev Garg, from Patiala, Capt Amarinder’s stronghold and his Assembly constituency.

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira said that not only were rules and procedures were not being followed while appointing Information Commissioners, but the government was also appointing six members of Punjab Public Service Commission in a similar fashion.

“I found out the names of the shortlisted persons when the special secretary (personnel department) approached me a couple of days back to append my signatures on a file containing the names of six PPSC members and two Information Commissioners cleared by the Chief Minister and the Speaker. The shortlisting of names has to be done by a high-powered committee of which the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha are members. However, no such meeting was held before sending the file to me,” said Khaira.

The LoP said that when he questioned what was the criteria adopted to shortlist the names of said appointments, he failed to get a satisfactory reply. “I am astonished that the CM wanted the LoP to give approval by casually circulating the names of such important constitutional appointments without holding a meeting of the select committee,” he said.

Khaira has also written a letter to the chief secretary asking him to furnish the criteria, rules and procedure adopted by the government to make these appointments. “I have demanded that I should be shown the entire file of proceedings adopted by the government, as to how they shortlisted these appointments out of more than 150 people who had applied for these jobs,” he said.

When contacted, Khushwant Singh said it was correct that he had applied for the post. “This was in September 2017 when advertisements for the vacancies were released. I applied with my credentials,” he said.

Chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh told The Indian Express said he had received the letter written by the LoP. “He has sought some clarifications regarding the process and some additional information which we will provide to him by tomorrow,” he said. Asked if the LoP had been invited for a meeting to discuss the names of candidates for the appointment of PPSC members and Information Commissioners, Singh said the names can be shortlisted by circulating the file too, which was done in the present case.

However, Khaira said he would not act like a rubber stamp on such vital issues of constitutional appointments. “I urge the Chief Minister to reconsider these appointments, call an appropriate meeting of CM, Speaker and LoP to decide afresh. In case the government continues to act arrogantly and autocratically, I will give a hard-hitting dissenting note against the procedure,” he said.

