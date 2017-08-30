Amarinder Singh’s first trip abroad as CM is private visit to UK, wants Centre to ask British govt to ensure security

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

In his first travel abroad after taking over as Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh is scheduled to make a private visit the United Kingdom for the launch of his book on the battle of Saragarhi.

Citing threats to his life from terror outfits, the Special Protection Unit guarding the chief minister wants the Centre to ensure foolproof security for Amarinder by taking up the matter with the authorities in the UK.

A Mohali court on Monday had permitted Amarinder, who is facing trial in Amritsar Improvement Trust land scam with 17 other accused, to travel abroad after CM filed an application to seek court’s permission.

Amarinder’s UK visit will be followed by an official visit to Israel. “Amarinder will be in the UK from September 7 to September 13. He is scheduled to leave for Israel on September 13 for an official visit till September 18,” said a Punjab government official.

An Inspector General rank official in the Chief Minister’s security detail has written to officials at the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to “take up the matter at appropriate level with United Kingdom authorities to ensure foolproof comprehensive security cover including vehicles, frequency jammers etc. and arranging effective close and other layers of security, besides strong escort/pilot during the visit of Hon’ble CM Punjab to United Kingdom”.

The letter points out the threats while underlining that Amarinder is a Z-plus category protectee “facing serious threat to his life from various terrorist outfits and fundamentalist groups operating in India and abroad…”

In Israel, the Punjab government was initially planning to sign an MoU with Israeli experts for Homeland and Internal Security, but an official source told The Indian Express that when Punjab took up the matter for clearance with the Centre, it was told that the Union government had already signed a similar MoU with Israel in 2014, and thus there was no need to sign a separate MoU by Punjab. The Centre has said Punjab could train its police personnel under the Centre’s MoU with Israel.

Now, the Israel visit is to focus on dairy farming, horticulture, water conservation and industry. A delgation of Punjab farmers and industrialists are also to accompany the Chief Minister on the Israel leg of the tour. “The delegation is also scheduled to participate in Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition & Conference 2017 in Israel,” said a functionary of Punjab government.

