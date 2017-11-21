Amarinder Singh reviews security arrangements for ODI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at the review meeting on Monday. Express Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at the review meeting on Monday. Express

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the arrangements made by the Punjab Cricket Association for the second One Day International match to be played between India and Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on December 13.

In a meeting held in Chandigarh with PCA on Monday, Singh directed DGP Suresh Arora to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the players and spectators at the stadium and surrounding areas for the international match apart from directing traffic authorities to ensure smooth movement of traffic. The CM appointed Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Special Principal Secretary to CM, as chief coordinator to oversee the arrangements of the match and attend the steering committee meetings.

Among those who met the Punjab CM were Rajendra Gupta, president, PCA, R P Singla. secretary, PCA, M P Pandove, former secretary general, PCA, Viswajeet Khanna, ACS Agriculture and former treasurer, PCA and GS Walia, former secretary, PCA. G Balamurgam, Punjab Secretary, Sports, Vivek Pratap Singh, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, also attended the meeting.

