Amarinder Singh meets PM, seeks push for state’s industry

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support in promoting the state’s industrial development to revive its economy, step up security and intelligence infrastructure in the state, enable job creation for unemployed youths, solving agri-crisis and Rs 31,000 crore food scam. Amarinder who met Modi in Delhi on Tuesday sought his intervention in settling Rs 31000 crore debt, resulting from the CCL legacy gap of Rs 12,500 crore and the high interest imposed on it by the Centre, said a statement issued by the government.

The statement said the debt would require Rs 3,240 crore to be spent every year on debt servicing for the next 20 years at the cost of the welfare schemes of the state. Amarinder urged the PM that the entire matter be looked into again and the burden be proportionately shared by all concerned agencies in a just and fair manner. He pointed out that the gap had resulted from difference in actual expenditure and expenditure approved in cost sheet approved by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, and the inability of the State Government agencies to fully repay the CCL. The DFPD had repeatedly assured the state government to address the issue but there had been no movement on this front so far, he added.

On the CBI investigation into cases of sacrilege and targeted killings of RSS, Hindu and Shiv Sena leaders, taking place in Punjab since January 2016, the Chief Minister noted that despite their best efforts, the central and state police and intelligence agencies had failed to make a breakthrough. He requested that central intelligence and investigation agencies be instructed to augment their efforts to trace these cases, especially in view of recent inputs indicating plans of militant/radical organisations and individuals to launch more such targeted attacks in Punjab.

Amarinder once again called upon the Centre to provide necessary funds to Punjab for meeting recurring annual costs.

