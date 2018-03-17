‘Amarinder Singh has outsourced this govt to bureaucracy… he is not interested’

SAD president Sukhbir Badal. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) SAD president Sukhbir Badal. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

SAD president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal shares with Navjeevan Gopal his assessment of one year of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab.

How do you rate one year of Amarinder Singh government?

When they elect a new government, people have expectations with the change of guard. This is first government in the country where rather than doing something or giving something to the people, they have withdrawn everything. You never withdraw things. Basically, Amarinder Singh has outsourced this government to the bureaucracy. He is not interested. The political masters who are supposed to run the democracy are not in front. The bureaucracy is taking decisions.

But the government has given a loan waiver to farmers.

They gave Rs 150 crore for the waiver. It is like putting a drop of water in the mouth of a thirsty man.

But the government says it is on course and will fulfil promises made to the electorate. It also lists Ghar Ghar Rozgar yojna and CM Amarinder Singh says 1.6 lakh people have been given jobs.

It is like I hire two drivers and ask Amarinder Singh to add them into Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojna statistics. Companies were called and told to send employees. That is ridiculous. Job is something you create. Either you set up a new industry or you create government jobs. Out of 70,000 policemen in Punjab, 40,000 were recruited by me. Out of one lakh teachers, 60,000 were recruited by us.

Amarinder says Punjab is small state and scope for government jobs is limited.

Every year, the retirement takes place. We opened Sewa Kendras to give delivery of services. He closed those saying they are not viable. Why don’t you then remove bureaucrats? Service is not viable everywhere. Police is not viable. Police is 70,000-strong force. Reduce its strength. It is the obligation of the government to deliver services.

On crime, you left a number of cases unsolved during your tenure. The Congress government has cracked them, including targeted killings.

It was the same DGP then and now. The culprits were identified during our tenure and look-out circulars issued against them. They had run away from the country. By chance, they did not know about LoCs and when they landed at the airport thinking that nothing is going to happen, they were caught. We had put the net, fish got caught and now they are claiming [credit].

Isn’t your government responsible for creating the fiscal mess Punjab finds itself today?

First of all, in our time, Rs 20,000 crore was the VAT. GST has given them Rs 26,500 crore this year, Rs 6,500 crore more. With Rs 20,000 crore, we were distributing money and doing everything. They have Rs 6,500 crore more.

Why do you think government is then citing financial crunch?

To cover up their inefficiencies. They are putting blame on us. Rather than being answerable to people, they say treasury is empty.

Congress leadership says the Centre is not releasing the State’s share in GST collections and that upset the State’s finances.

Not even one rupee remains pending with government of India as GST share collections. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said this. It is an automatic system where GST share directly goes to the State’s account.

Once finance minister in your government, Manpreet Badal is finance minister in Amarinder Singh’s cabinet. Do you see any change in his functioning?

He should have been more in cultural affairs and tourism due to his love for poetry. That is his interest. You have given him finance, which he doesn’t know anything about.

You have made scathing attacks on the Amarinder Singh government in series of Pol Khol rallies. But why there is this growing perception that Congress and SAD are “friendly” to each other?

We are fighting them. Akali Dal can never never align with Congress. It is all spread by AAP, which has lost its complete game plan. AAP leaders have lost their base. They are zero and are now doing the same propaganda just as they resorted to blaming Akalis for drug problem and emptying the treasury. Why should we [be friendly to Congress]? We will beat Congress and throw them out in 13 out of 13 parliamentary seats and in next Assembly elections.

