Amarinder has not shown spine to tackle corruption, drug issue: Khaira

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday said Capt Amarinder Singh’s present stint as the state’s CM was “a non-starter”, alleging that he has failed to show spine to tackle the problem of corruption and drugs.

Speaking during the discussion on the Governor’s address, Khaira waved a copy of The Indian Express, referring to the March 12 report titled ‘Death By Drug’ and said “ground reality” and statements of 16 families revealed that drugs were still available and being sold in Punjab.

“….since this was supposed to be his (Amarinder’s) last term (as chief minister), I was very hopeful that he will do something. But I have to say with pity that this time he’s been a non-starter. He has probably gone old. He is probably unwell. Only he can answer all these questions. He has not shown the spine to tackle corruption and drugs,” said Khaira.

He, however, praised Amarinder for taking a bold stand on water issues in his previous stint as Chief Minister. Previous Congress government led by Amarinder Singh had annulled water sharing agreements with other states by enacting Punjab Termination of Agreements Act. Khaira said that he was hopeful that the CM would do wonders in the current stint.

A former Congress leader who later switched to AAP, Khaira said he was the happiest person when government led by Amarinder announced an end to VIP culture, halqa in-charge system and stone laying ceremonies.

He said during his previous stint when Amarinder acted tough against then PPSC chairman in corruption case and took on the mighty and powerful to send out a strong message against corruption.

However, Khaira said that Parkash Singh Badal, who was CM for maximum terms, had lost the opportunity to be remembered as “statesman”. He said that disproportionate assets case against Badals registered during the earlier tenure of Amarinder as CM was “not vendetta”. The AAP MLA added that investigation officer in the case was either “arms twisted” or “managed”.

He also said that investigating officers in the cases against Amarinder in Ludhiana city Centre scam and Amritsar Improvement Scam were made to file cancellation reports in the cases before Congress formed the government in Punjab this time.

Khaira also referred to alleged scams in GMADA and irrigation department and said a former chief engineer and a contractor could not have alone done bungling of Rs 1200 crore and Rs 1000 crore, respectively.

“Do you think one contractor looted Rs 1000 crore of Punjab government?” Khaira said in the Assembly.

“If corruption cases are to be handled like this (in Punjab), even you will send your children abroad,” Khaira said, addressing the members of the Vidhan Sabha. He earlier said that had situation in Punjab been good, 27 men from Punjab, who got killed in Iraq, would not have left the state to work in Iraq.

Khaira also sought accountability of former SAD minister Bikram Majithia in drug related allegations. “Bikram [Singh Majithia] is not here – (Akali Dal had already staged a walkout when Khaira made his address). Do not think that I am personally against him. He belongs to a good family. I do not say that he is manufacturing drugs at his home or is having a partnership with drugs manufacturing firms. But there are allegations against him. Jagdish Bhola, the accused in 6000 crore drug racket has taken his name. Then Jagjit Chahal, Bittu Aulakh and STF have reiterated that. The accused Satta and Pinda are alleged to have been in touch with him. There should be an investigation. He may come clean. I am also being called drug smuggler. I am talking about accountability. Please get this investigated, instead of hounding. And investigation should not be done by any agency short of CBI,” Khaira said.

Leader of Opposition also raised the issue of farmer suicides and said 381 farmers had committed suicide after Congress government took over.

