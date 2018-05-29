Alleged Poll Code Violation By Sidhu, Captain: Submitted reports, final call up to EC, says Punjab CEO

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kamleshwar Singh Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kamleshwar Singh

AN OBSERVATIONS report sent by the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to the Election Commission on alleged violation of model code of conduct by Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has pointed out that the announcement of a grant by Sidhu amounted to violation of the poll code.

In another report sent to the EC which related to allegation of violation of code of conduct by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the CEO has sent his observations, listing the sequence of events. CEO Dr S Karuna Raju told mediapersons Monday that the reports were sent “recently” and it was for the EC to take a final call whether it agreed with the observations or not.

The CM had addressed a press conference in Chandigarh, questioning the conduct of former Station House Officer of Mehatpur police station Parminder Singh Bajwa in poll-bound Shahkot after Bajwa booked Congress candidate from the constituency Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia in an alleged case relating to sand mining. Saying that Bajwa and the two leaders had telephonic conversations, Amarinder had also accused SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema and AAP MLA and leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira of “conspiring” to get case registered against Laddi. Raju Monday said that announcing grant when model code of conduct was in place was not allowed as per the guidelines.

On April 28, Sidhu had announced Rs 10-lakh grant while presiding over the convocation function at Trinity College being run under the diocese of Jalandhar in Guru Gobind Singh area. Though the grant was not given, but announcing a grant was also violation of model code of conduct, said the CEO. Asked about his observations relating to report on allegations of violation of code of conduct by the Chief Minister, Raju said he had sent his observations to the EC. He said since EC was yet to take a call on both the reports and convey the same to CEO office, it was not appropriate on his part to divulge details.

Raju said his observations were based on “verbatim analysis” of what the CM said in the press conference. CEO is understood to have mentioned in the report that “geographically” the press conference by CM was held at a place (Chandigarh) which was not in the territorial jurisdiction of poll bound Shahkot. The report is learnt to have mentioned that the press conference by CM was held in state headquarters in a government premises, though. The report is also understood to have mentioned that the content of the press conference related to an SHO who was then posted in Shahkot constituency and that the FIR lodged by SHO related to allegations of illegal sand mining against Congress nominee from the constituency.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal filed a written complaint to CEO Punjab as well as EC, alleging violation of model code of conduct by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar by holding a press conference in Punjab Bhawan on the day of Shahkot bypoll. The CEO said he would look into the complaint.

